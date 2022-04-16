 Photos: Steamboat Easter egg hunt | SteamboatToday.com
Johnny Mayer, 1, enjoyed watching the action while inspecting a couple eggs at the Steamboat Christian Center Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16, at the Meadows Parking Lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Alice Hu and her grandfather Jinzhong Hu didn't have to stray far to fill her basket with her share of the 25,000 eggs at the Steamboat Christian Center Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16, at the Meadows Parking Lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Volunteers refill the hayed area with thousands of eggs during the Steamboat Christian Center Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16, at the Meadows Parking Lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Emma Paarrot, 2, shows off her bounty at the Steamboat Christian Center Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16, at the Meadows Parking Lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Easter Bunny was in attendance and cheering on participants at the Steamboat Christian Center Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16, at the Meadows Parking Lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hundreds of kids got competitive as they searched for a total 25,000 at the Steamboat Christian Center Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16, at the Meadows Parking Lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hundreds participated in a search for 25,000 eggs at the Steamboat Christian Center Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16, at the Meadows Parking Lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

