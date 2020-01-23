Photos: Steamboat Dance Theatre hosts annual concert | SteamboatToday.com

Photos: Steamboat Dance Theatre hosts annual concert

News | January 23, 2020

John F. Russell

Dancer Melissa Marienau looks as if she is all hands during this number for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual concert.
Kim Chotvacs performs during a dress rehearsal for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual concert.
Dancers Don Miles and Alisha Osadchuk perform a country-western number for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual concert.
Dancer Jenn Simbre performs a traditional Hawaiian dance that was inspired by her father, who recently passed away.
Dancer Ali Givnish rehearses an African-fusion number for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual concert. The shows opened with a Thursday performance and will include a 7 p.m. show Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. shows Saturday. The concert is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Steamboat Dance Theatre, which raises between $15,000-$18,000 annually for scholarships.
Dancer Nicole LeDuc rehearses an African-fusion number for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual concert.
Dancers rehearse an African-fusion number for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual concert.
Amber Grace Hallsted plays her part during a number for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre concert.
