 Photos: Steamboat Dance Theatre celebrates 50 years in Steamboat Springs | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Steamboat Dance Theatre celebrates 50 years in Steamboat Springs

John F. Russell
  

Dancers Carrie D'Agostino, Chelsea Beers, Courtney Weiss, Kelsey Harkins and Rachel Radetsky rehearse “Astronaut in the Ocean” on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s 50th annual concert at the Steamboat Springs High School.The annual performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5. There will also be a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancers April Lassiter, left, and Lindsey Fisher, right, dance as part to "Walking on the Sun," choreographed by Haley Orton, during a rehearsal at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium on Tuesday, Feb.1, 2022. The piece will be a part of the Steamboat Dance Theatre's 50th year in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Danielle Zimmerer performs “Juice” choreographed by Jessica Whalen. The piece will be a part the Steamboat Dance Theatre's 50th years in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancers, from front to back, Kirsten Tidik, Marty St. Pierre and Don Miles perform “Pulski at Night” while rehearsing for the Steamboat Dance Theatre's 50th annual concert Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Steamboat Springs High School.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Scott Goodman, middle, performs "Pulaski at Night," along with, from left, E.B. Mullen, Michona Johns and Don Miles, during a rehearsal at Steamboat Springs High School.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Halli Benson, front, performs in “Juice” as part of a rehearsal for the 50th Steamboat Dance Theatre concert Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium. The annual performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, Friday Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5. There will also be a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Juanita Rastello, front, and Elisabeth Salzgerber dance to “Juice” choreographed by Jessica Whalen at Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Aly Burt, Jessica Whalen, Sylvie Piquet, Danielle Zimmierer and Katie Furnivall perform during a rehearsal for the 50th annual Steamboat Dance Theatre concert at Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Kaylee Ayres, left, performs in “Hawaiian War Chant,” choreographed by Jenn Simbre, during a rehearsal at Steamboat Springs High School Auditorium for the Steamboat Dance Theatre's 50th annual concert.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Roseanne Davidson, right, and Kelly Hohman dance to “Click,” choreographed by Haley Orton, on Tuesday, Feb.1, 2022, for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual concert.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Heather Richey, Courtney Weiss, Cathy McMunn, Ginda Toothaker, Kaylee Ayres and Brooke Carpenter dance to “Girls Like Me,” choreographed by Kaylee Ayres, during a rehearsal for the Steamboat Dance Theatre's 50th annual concert. The show opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Katie West, Kaylee Ayres, Brooke Carpenter, Heather Richey and Courtnee Weiss perform "Girl Like Me.“
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tap dancers perform "Walking on the Sun" during a rehearsal for Steamboat Dance Theatre’s 50th annual concert Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Steamboat Springs High School.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tickets are available at SteamboatDanceTheatre.org/annual-concert for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s 50th annual concert, “Turn the Beat Around.” Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4, as well as two performances Saturday, Feb. 5.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

