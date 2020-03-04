PHOTOS: State skiing championships, Feb. 28-29 | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: State skiing championships, Feb. 28-29

News News | March 4, 2020

Shelby Reardon
  

More Steamboat Springs High School skiers than ever competed at the Colorado State Skiing Championships at Maloit Park and Beaver Creek on Feb. 28-29.

A Steamboat Springs athlete competes in the state skiing at Maloit Park on Feb. 28-29.
Hager/Courtesy
Steamboat Springs sophomore Catcher Weynand competes at the state skiing championships on Feb. 28-29.
Rex Keep/ Special to the
Steamboat Springs senior Gabe Rabanal competes in skate skiing at the state skiing at Maloit Park on Feb. 28-29.
Hager/Courtesy
A Steamboat Springs girls Alpine skier clears a gate at the state skiing championships on Feb. 28-29.
Rex Keep/Special to the Vail Daily
Steamboat Springs athlete Caleb Haack grimaces while competing in the state skiing at Maloit Park on Feb. 28-29.
Hager/Courtesy
A Steamboat Springs skier competes at the state skiing championships on Feb. 28-29.
Rex Keep/Vail Daily
Steamboat Springs senior Mitch Meissner tries to speed by an Eagle Valley skier during the state skiing at Maloit Park on Feb. 28-29.
Hager/Courtesy
Steamboat Springs skier Kai Scott focuses on the gate ahead of him at the state skiing championships on Feb. 28-29.
Rex Keep/Special to Vail Daily
Steamboat Springs junior Sumner Cotton battles to the front of a pack during the state skiing at Maloit Park on Feb. 28-29.
Hager/Courtesy
Sam Clyncke eyes the course in front of him at the state skiing championships on Feb. 28-29.
Rex Keep/Special to Vail Daily
Steamboat Springs senior Maggi Congdon competes at the state skiing at Maloit Park on Feb. 28-29.
Hager/Courtesy
Steamboat Springs junior Alden Wade competes at the state skiing championships on Feb. 28-29.
Rex Keep/Special to Vail Daily
Steamboat Springs senior Alex Blair barrels down the course at the state skiing championships on Feb. 28-29.
Rex Keep/Special to Vail Daily

