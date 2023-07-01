YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Spring Creek Fire from up close and afar

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

A plane sits near the runway at Rifle Garfield County Airport as smoke rises from the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute.
Cris Hauskins/Courtesy

Plenty of unbelievable photos have so far emerged from the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute. People toward Grand Junction and, on the opposite side, as far as Eagle County, saw smoke rise from this wildland fire.

Meanwhile, photos continue to be posted online from the firefighters themselves. Despite dangerous conditions, they take these shots to give folks an up-close look at what’s really taking place. The photos are taken from land and plane.

A view of the Spring Creek Fire from the side of a flying plane.
UCR/Courtesy
Smoke from the Spring Creek Fire in Parachute, taken from the east side of Rifle looking west, rises early Monday evening.
Monica Miller/Courtesy
The Spring Creek Fire has grown to more than 3,000 acres since Saturday.
BLM/Courtesy
