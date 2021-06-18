PHOTOS: Special Olympics softball team returns to Steamboat field
Members of the Steamboat Springs Special Olympics softball team were back at Klumker Field on Tuesday night for the team’s first practices since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
It’s unclear if the team will be able to travel to Grand Junction this year to compete as Special Olympics is still not allowing any over-night trips. But the athletes and volunteers are celebrating that they were allowed to be on the same field again, playing the game for the first time in more than a year.
This summer the team will be practicing Tuesday evenings at Klumker.
