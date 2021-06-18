PHOTOS: Special Olympics softball team returns to Steamboat field

Volunteer Emily Henson works with athlete Krysdal Wieland during a practice for the Special Olympic softball team at Klumker Field in Steamboat Springs. (Photo courtesy of Tim Hancock)



Members of the Steamboat Springs Special Olympics softball team were back at Klumker Field on Tuesday night for the team’s first practices since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

It’s unclear if the team will be able to travel to Grand Junction this year to compete as Special Olympics is still not allowing any over-night trips. But the athletes and volunteers are celebrating that they were allowed to be on the same field again, playing the game for the first time in more than a year.

This summer the team will be practicing Tuesday evenings at Klumker.

Athlete Nevaeh Smith stretches before practicing with her teammates on the Special Olympics softball team. (Photo courtesy of Tim Hancock)



Athlete Drew Boglioli jumps over the ball as infielder Sue White (in the background) waits for her chance to field the ball during a practice for Steamboat's Special Olympic softball team last week at Klumker Field. (Photo courtesy of Tim Hancock)



Seth Sobeski was geared up the Special Olympic softball practice at Klumker field. (Photo courtesy of Tim Hancock)



Softballs and a water bottle lay on the dirt at Klumker Field. (photo courtesy of Tim Hancock)



It was all fun and games for the members of the Special Olympics softball team during a practice at Klumker Field last week as Scott Bjorgum reaches base and Rhianna Gifford waits for the next play. (Photo courtesy of Tim Hancock)



Misty Garcia was all smiles while taking part in a practice for Steamboat Springs Special Olympics softball team at Klumker Field. (Photo courtesy of Tim Hancock)



Athlete Scott Bjorgum hugs volunteer Lisa Holt during a practice at Klumker Field for the Special Olympic Softball team. (Photo courtesy of Tim Hancock)



