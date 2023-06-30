PHOTOS: Special Olympics softball practice
The Steamboat and Yampa Valley Special Olympics team held its fourth softball and bocce ball practice of the summer on Tuesday. The team is preparing for a tournament in Grand Junction with the bocce ball events on July 29-30. The team is also holding a hot dog fundraiser from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at ACE Hardware.
