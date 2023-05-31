 Photos: South Routt Community Fun Run | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: South Routt Community Fun Run

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

South Routt Elementary had its Mile Fun Run around Yampa on May 23 for the community and the school. The weather was great, and the students pre-K through fifth grade had a great race, as well as the adults. "It was such a great activity to be involved in," said PE teacher Arthur Weber. "Fresh air and smiles of all ages were had. Thanks for such a great race to all of you that were involved. It turned out great because of you."
Courtesy photo
Students and community members participate in South Routt Elementary’s Mile Fun Run.
PXL_20230523_153326796
Students and community members stretch to stay limber.
Courtesy photo
Students and community members perform jumping jacks.
PXL_20230523_152302087
Students push themselves during the South Routt Elementary Community Fun Run.
Courtesy photo
Students hold up “champ” signs as they pose for a photo.
Courtesy photo

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 