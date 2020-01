Soroco senior Jesse Koler passes to a teammate during a home game against South Park on Saturday, Jan. 4.

OAK CREEK — In their first games since the winter break, the Soroco boys and girls basketball teams hosted South Park on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The girls erupted to a 70-19 victory, while the boys rode out a close start to win 53-41 over the Burros.

Both teams will travel to West Grand on Saturday, Jan. 11 for a 2A Western Slope matchup.

