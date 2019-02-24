 PHOTOS: Soroco senior Jace Logan's state title match | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: Soroco senior Jace Logan’s state title match

DENVER — Soroco High School senior Jace Logan took home the state title after three years of taking second place, including one loss to Wray junior Carlos Tarin. Logan took home gold on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Soroco High School senior Jace Logan wrestles in the state title match on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Soroco senior Jace Logan turns to the crowd after winning his state title. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Soroco senior Jace Logan scores back points on Wray junior Carlos Tarin. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Soroco senior Jace Logan stays balanced as Wray junior Carlos Tarin tries to bring him down. (Photo by Leah Vann)
Soroco senior Jace Logan took on Wray junior Carlos Tarin for the second time in the state championship match, this time besting Tarin and earning the state title. (Photo by Leah Vann)

 

To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.