PHOTOS: Soroco senior Jace Logan’s state title match
February 24, 2019
DENVER — Soroco High School senior Jace Logan took home the state title after three years of taking second place, including one loss to Wray junior Carlos Tarin. Logan took home gold on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
To reach Leah Vann, call 970-871-4253, email lvann@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @LVann_Sports.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.