PHOTOS: Soroco senior Jace Logan’s state title match

DENVER — Soroco High School senior Jace Logan took home the state title after three years of taking second place, including one loss to Wray junior Carlos Tarin. Logan took home gold on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

