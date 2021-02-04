 PHOTOS: Snow sculptures, cross country obstacle course and more at Winter Carnival | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Snow sculptures, cross country obstacle course and more at Winter Carnival

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 108th annual Winter Carnival runs through Saturday. Take a look at some of the action that has happened so far this week.

Steamboat Springs senior Grace Harrell woks to create Yogi Bear with her team during Thursday's Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Snow flies around sixth-grader Barbara Saenz as she works on a snow sculpture that was created by a team from the Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat Springs. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Six-year-old Jesse Warchol works on creating a Yeti along with his sister, Kacee, and mom, Katie, on Thursday during the annual Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest.
Ella Atwood, front, and Ellie Thomas clean up around their sculpture "Happy Cat" that they crated in front of Bob’s Conoco in downtown Steamboat Springs on Thursday as part of the annual Winter Carnival celebration. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Steamboat Springs senior Zoe Bennett- Manke and classmate Andy Henderson, a junior, work on creating a snow sculpture during the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival celebration Thursday morning on Lincoln Avenue. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Emma Hack works on Benson the Bear as part of her team's entry into this year's Steamboat Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest that took place along Lincoln Avenue. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Alden Wade works with his team "The Steamboat Sculptures" in front of the Routt County Courthouse to create an entry into this year's Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest (Photo by John F. Russell)
Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Tom Thurston works on a snow sculpture in the parking lot across from Natural Grocers in downtown Thursday morning. This year's Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival may look different because of COVID-19, but many of the traditions continue. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Lynx Beauregard climbs up an icy incline while taking part in the Steamboat Winter Carnival cross country obstacle course race Thursday at Howelsen Hill. This year young athletes were split up into age groups to limited the number of athletes on the obstacle course at one time Once an age groups finished another group of skiers got their turn. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member Maren Sachs skis with her age group during the cross country obstacle course race Thursday evening at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member Quinn Loomis skis with her age group during the cross country obstacle course race Thursday evening at Howeslen Hill. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Anderson Agopian keeps his distance from the flare he's carrying. U10 athletes still got the chance to carry flares for the first time during Winter Carnival despite not having a Night Extravaganza. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Winston Whitten glides down to the Howelsen Hill base with a flare in hand. U10 athletes still got the chance to carry flares for the first time during Winter Carnival despite not having a Night Extravaganza. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Amelia Mannen watches her flare glow at the base of HowelsenHIll. U10 athletes still got the chance to carry flares for the first time during Winter Carnival despite not having a Night Extravaganza. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier douses her flare in the snow at the base of Howelsen Hill. U10 athletes still got the chance to carry flares for the first time during Winter Carnival despite not having a Night Extravaganza. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
At the 2021 opening ceremonies of the 108th annual Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs.
At the 2021 opening ceremonies of the 108th annual Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs.
At the 2021 opening ceremonies of the 108th annual Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs.
At the 2021 opening ceremonies of the 108th annual Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs.

 

