PHOTOS: Skiers, riders celebrate Opening Day at Steamboat Resort
PHOTOS: Skiers, riders celebrate Opening Day at Steamboat Resort

John F. Russell
  

Skiers, from left to right, Cooper Idt, Abby McGargill and Coby Speer celebrate the start of the 2020-21 ski season at Steamboat Resort. The friends were on the first chair of Christie Peak Express Tuesday morning. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Nathan Renner gives a thumbs up on Opening Day of the 2020-21 ski season at Steamboat Resort. Renner and his buddies showed up before 5 a.m. to get in line for the first ride up the gondola. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Skiers and riders wearing masks and obeying social distancing rules for groups wait in line for the gondola on the Opening Day of the 2020-21 season at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by John F. Russell)
A mask couldn't hide Dennis Mellon's holiday spirit Tuesday as he was waiting in line at Christie Peak Express for Opening Day of the 2020-21 season at Steamboat Resort. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Perlman greets skiers and riders as they board the Christie Peak Express on the Opening Day of the 2020-21 ski season. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Colorado Mountain College sophomores Bryce Bonner and Shiau-Tau Ciecierska arrive at Steamboat Resort on Tuesday for Opening Day of the 2020-21 season and a few training runs. Bonner is an assistant coach with the CMC ski team, and Ciecierska is a racer. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Katrina Anthony waits in line for the Christie Peak Express on Opening Day of the 2020-21ski season at Steamboat Resort. Skiers and riders wore masks and obeyed the social distancing rules that have been put in place to keep the lifts running and make this a safe ski season in Steamboat Springs. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Luke Wason gets some air as he makes one of the first runs of the season at Steamboat Resort on Opening Day of the 2020-21 season Tuesday. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Chris Lovas of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and his 5-year-old son Rhett get ready for the first runs of the 2020-21 season at Steamboat Resort on Tuesday. Coming to ski at Steamboat is a family tradition. (Photo by John F. Russell)

