 PHOTOS: Skiers, riders celebrate as Steamboat Resort opens for the 2022-23 season | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Skiers, riders celebrate as Steamboat Resort opens for the 2022-23 season

John F. Russell and Shelby Reardon
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Confetti flies through the air Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, as Steamboat Resort opens for the 2022-23 season.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
There was plenty of energy in the crowd waiting to board the gondola Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 on the opening day of Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Four Points lift was running in the biggest opening day in eight years at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. employee Jackson Gubert dances to the music while waiting for the gondola to open Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 for Steamboat Resort’s opening day.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Ellie Reynolds Will Volk and Scarlett Volk camped overnight to get their place at the front of the line for the opening of the Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ben Ryder helps Odin, 5, get his skis ready and at opening day 2022 at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tom Barr waits in the gondola line at the Steamboat Resort on Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022. Eager skiers showed up early, some of them waiting in line before 4 a.m., for opening of the 2022-23 season.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Olivia, Ryder, 8, and Odin, 5, are antsy while waiting for mom Pei and dad Ben at opening day 2022 at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
It might be the day before Thanksgiving, but skier Jim Tullos was sporting a chicken on his helmet for the opening day of the Steamboat Resort, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Members of the Steamboat Skating Club celebrate the new ice rink at opening day 2022 at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rob Perlman, President and Chief Operating Officer at Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., gets the crowd standing in line for the gondola pumped up Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 on the opening day of Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow started to fall as the Steamboat Skating Club celebrated the new ice rink at opening day 2022 at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skiers and snowboarders wait in line on opening day at Steamboat Resort Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Four Points lift was running in the biggest openind day in eight years at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
More than 250 acres were available at opening day 2022 at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today-12
