Photos: Sculpting snow, creating smiles at 2020 Winter Carnival

News | February 6, 2020

Cade Baier places icicles on his team’s snow sculpture, which was located on the Routt County Courthouse lawn in downtown Steamboat Springs. The snow sculptures are a long-running Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival tradition.
Rose Epstein uses a water bottle to help freeze the inside of her team’s entry in the “Light up the Night” snow sculpture contest Thursday morning. The snow sculptures are a long-running Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival tradition.
The iconic Rabbit Ears Motel sign is just one of the many snow sculptures featured in this year’s Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Steamboat homeschoolers, from top left, Scarlett Volk, Delia Reynolds, Dassa Ward, William Volk and Kaia Reynolds work on the “Lightkeeper’s Lighthouse” for Thursday’s Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Charlie Karleen brushes snow off the top of his teamÕs finished snow sculpture Thursday afternoon.
Steamboat Springs High School student Connor Chapman secures icicles to the outside of a snow sculpture that he was working on as part of a long-running Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival tradition that started with high school students making the snow sculptures that line Lincoln Avenue during the carnival. A few years ago, the event was opened up to the community, but high school students still come out to take part in the event.
The “Will Sculpt for Skis” team created Sun Over The Ski Area for this year’s winter carnival.
Charlie Karleen works with his “Shine On” teammates Eva Reynolds, in green, and Will Ward to create “Where the Mountain Meets the Sky” for Thursday’s snow sculpture contest. The snow sculpting competition is a long-running Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival tradition.
Steamboat Springs High School junior Grace Harrell works with her teammates on their sculpture ‘Just Visiting” for the Steamboat Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest, which was held Thursday.
Will Ward and a classmate work on a snow sculpture Thursday as part of the 107th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest.
Steamboat Springs High School student Elise Colby attempts to crawl through a part of her team’s snow sculpture.
Wade Fortson helps his team, Got Milk?, create a cosmic skier for this year’s Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Students Anna Stevens, on top, and Quin Yeager work to create a hot air balloon as part of the “Full of Hot Air” sculpting team Thursday morning. The snow sculpting competition is a long-running Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival tradition.
Samantha Kucera uses a shovel to work on her team’s snow sculpture, “Just Visiting,” on Thursday morning in front of the Routt County Courthouse. The snow sculptures are a long-running Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival tradition.
