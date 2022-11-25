 PHOTOS: Santa stops by Steamboat as city kicks off holiday season | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Santa stops by Steamboat as city kicks off holiday season

Eli Pace
  

The Steamboat Springs Christmas tree at the Routt County Courthouse comes to life during the city's annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Aiden Friesell, 5, checks out the inside of a Steamboat Springs fire engine before the tree lighting ceremony at the Routt County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
With mom Traci Allen standing behind him, George Allen, 5, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas following the lighting of Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree at the Routt County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Volunteer Liz Lambert, left, works the cookie table during Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Routt County Courthouse.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Santa rolls in riding on a Steamboat Springs fire engine during the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Routt County Courthouse.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Begee Biggs came to the tree lighting ceremonies in high spirits and a Grinch cap as he smiles with his wife Erin Biggs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, outside the Routt County Courthouse.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
With help from Steamboat Springs Fire, Santa throws ping pong balls into the crowd during the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, outside the Routt County Courthouse. Some of the lucky ping pong balls garnered prizes.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Santa is lowered into a crowd of eager children, courtesy of Steamboat Springs Fire, during the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
George Allen, 5, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas following the lighting of Steamboat Springs’ Christmas tree at the Routt County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Santa shakes hands and gives high-fives as he’s lowered into a crowd of eager children during the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Santa joins the crowd after arriving in the bucket of a Steamboat Springs fire engine at the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Eli Pace is the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Reach him at epace@steamboatpilot.com or 970-871-4221.

