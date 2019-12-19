PHOTOS: Santa steals the show at annual Holiday Tubing Party | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: Santa steals the show at annual Holiday Tubing Party

News | December 19, 2019

Santa visited with children during Sunday's annual Holiday Tubing Party at Howelsen Hill.
Steve Sehnert/courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs hosted the annual community Holiday Tubing Party on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Howelsen Hill. The free, family-friendly event included a visit from Santa along with free tubing, hot chocolate and cookies.

Steve Sehnert/courtesy
Howelsen Hill was the site of the annual community Holiday Tubing Part, which is hosted by the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs.
Steve Sehnert/courtesy
Steve Sehnert, a member of the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs, volunteered at the community Holiday Tubing Party on Sunday night.
Courtesy photo
People enjoyed free tubing at Howelsen Hill as part of the annual community Holiday Tubing Party.
Steve Sehnert/courtesy
Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs members Debbie Aragon and Ellen Kendall helped host Sunday night’s Holiday Tubing Party at Howelsen Hill.
tubing-sbt-122020-5
Kids lined up to visit with Santa at the Holiday Tubing Party at Howelsen Hill on Sunday night.
Steve Sehnert/courtesy
Santa arrived at the Holiday Tubing Party courtesy of the Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue hook-and-ladder truck.
Steve Sehnert/courtesy

