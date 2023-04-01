PHOTOS: Sailors soccer drops fourth game of the season

Steamboat Springs girls soccer freshman Sophie Ciarallo takes the ball down field in a home game against Mead on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The Sailors would lose the game 2-0.

Steamboat Springs girls soccer is now 0-2 at home.

The team welcomed Mead to town for its third non-league matchup of the season, suffering a 2-0 loss on Saturday, April 1.

The visiting Mavericks got out to an early advantage, scoring two goals in the first seven minutes of play and shutting Steamboat out through the final whistle.

Steamboat had no answer offensively and struggled to maintain possession in the first half. Despite coming out stronger and showing more control in the second half, neither team found the net for the final 73 minutes of play.

Steamboat is now 2-4 on the season with its only league loss coming in the season opener to Palisade. The girls average 1.5 goals per game while giving up 2.66, but have been able to create scoring chances all season.

The Sailors will have a chance to bounce back, staying home for four of their next five games.

The team will invite Eagle Valley to town for its next match on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Senior Allison Van Ness inbounds the ball during the second-half of a Steamboat Springs girls soccer game against Mead on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Ava Rose, a senior on the Steamboat Springs girls soccer team, takes control of an inbounded ball before passing it to her teammate up the middle in a game against Mead on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Junior goalkeeper Ryanne Catterson kicks the ball down field during a Steamboat Springs girls soccer game against Mead on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Steamboat Springs girls soccer sophomore Hailey Bender puts the ball back in play with an overhead throw during a match against Mead on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Steamboat Springs girls soccer team members form a wall during a game against Mead on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Steamboat Springs girls soccer senior Allison Van Ness competes for the ball with Mead’s Katy Adler during a game on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Steamboat junior Ryan Rand battles for a ball in the air during a Steamboat Springs girls soccer game against Mead on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Freshman Sophie Ciarallo uses quick feet to fend off a Mead advance during a Steamboat Springs girls soccer match on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Senior Alia Tebbenkamp passes down field to junior teammate Ryan Rand during a Steamboat Springs girls soccer game against Mead on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

