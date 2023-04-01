PHOTOS: Sailors soccer drops fourth game of the season
Steamboat Springs girls soccer is now 0-2 at home.
The team welcomed Mead to town for its third non-league matchup of the season, suffering a 2-0 loss on Saturday, April 1.
The visiting Mavericks got out to an early advantage, scoring two goals in the first seven minutes of play and shutting Steamboat out through the final whistle.
Steamboat had no answer offensively and struggled to maintain possession in the first half. Despite coming out stronger and showing more control in the second half, neither team found the net for the final 73 minutes of play.
Steamboat is now 2-4 on the season with its only league loss coming in the season opener to Palisade. The girls average 1.5 goals per game while giving up 2.66, but have been able to create scoring chances all season.
The Sailors will have a chance to bounce back, staying home for four of their next five games.
The team will invite Eagle Valley to town for its next match on Monday, April 3, 2023.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
