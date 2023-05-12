 PHOTOS: Sailors lacrosse advances in state tournament | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Sailors lacrosse advances in state tournament

Shelby Reardon
  

The Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse team celebrates a 9-8 Sweet 16 playoff victory over Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors freshman Lyle Henninger celebrates a goal during a Sweet 16 playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023. The Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse team won 9-8.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse player Andrew Kempers pressures a Husky player during a Sweet 16 playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse goalie Baden Park prepares to make a save during a Sweet 16 playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse player pushes towards the net during a Sweet 16 playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse player pressures a Husky player during a Sweet 16 playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse player Brady Adams takes a hit during a Sweet 16 playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A rowdy student section cheers on the Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse team during a Sweet 16 playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A player on the Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse team puts a shot on goal during a state playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023. The Sailors won 9-8 to advance.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Andrew Kempers takes a faceoff for the Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse team during a state playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

