PHOTOS: Sailors cross country runners dominate and Rams progress at Craig Invite
The Steamboat Springs cross country team put on a show in Craig during the Moffat County Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, with a first place showing from the girls and fourth place from the boys.
Three Steamboat girls found their way in the top-10 to cement an incredible 13 point victory over second place Uintah.
Senior captain Autumn Oslowski took first place for the ladies with her sister, freshman Ayla Oslowski slotting in at third. Sophomore Grace Olexa was not far behind in ninth place, putting the Sailors in the driver’s seat to win the event.
In the boys race, senior captain Trevor Harms crossed the finish in ninth place with senior Olin Webster in 11th. Overall, the boys scored 104 points, putting them in fourth place for the event.
Steamboat has strung together some impressive races this season despite competing in a strong 4A region. The Sailors look to continue their improvements and push hard through October for the final four races before regionals.
For Soroco, junior Alan Mayer placed 16th in the boys race, but his strong standing was not enough for the Rams to get out of 8th place at the invitational. Sophomore Isaac Perez was the only other Rams finisher inside the top 50, earning 38th place.
Only two Soroco girls competed in the event, making the team ineligible to score points. Senior Trinity Delto and junior Makayla Lacovetto placed 34th and 41st respectively.
Both the Sailors and Rams will compete at the Copper Mountain Cup on Saturday, Oct. 1, where they will have a chance to continue their successes this season.
Steamboat Varsity Girls Finishers: 1. Autumn Oslowski, 19:53.60. 3. Ayla Oslowski, 21:20.20. 9. Grace Olexa, 22:38.60. 13. Meaghan Maitre, 23:02.20. 16. Novella Light, 23:41.70. 17. Lillian Hammer, 23:50.50.
Steamboat Varsity Boys Finishers: 9. Trevor Harms, 18:26.30. 11. Olin Webster, 18:33.60. 20. Michael Hagney, 19:23.60. 36. Asher Rowan, 20:50.30. 42. Aslan Armstrong, 21:34.80. 43. Thomas Reilley, 21:34.80.
Soroco Varsity Girls Finishers: 34. Trinity Delto, 25:24.40. 41. Makayla Lacovetto, 26:49.60.
Soroco Varsity Boys Finishers: 16. Alan Mayer, 18:59.80. 38. Isaac Perez, 20:59.60. 55. Cohen Williams, 22:35.70. 57. Wyatt Trout, 22:50.10. 74. Carmine Mallozzi, 28:25.70. 76. Jensen Oliveras, 34:59.20.
