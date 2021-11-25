PHOTOS: Routt County United Way’s community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 500

Nearly 500 people didn’t have to worry about carving a turkey or burning pumpkin pies this year, as the Routt County United Way Community Thanksgiving Dinner returned to feed the hungry masses.
This year’s free feast attracted hundreds Thursday to the Steamboat Springs Community Center. It was the second year the annual dinner has been a pick-up-and-go format instead of the usual sit-down affair, a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A team of 250 volunteers served 25 turkeys and all the traditional fixings to the community.
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.