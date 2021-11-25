PHOTOS: Routt County United Way’s community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 500

Nearly 500 people didn’t have to worry about carving a turkey or burning pumpkin pies this year, as the Routt County United Way Community Thanksgiving Dinner returned to feed the hungry masses.

This year’s free feast attracted hundreds Thursday to the Steamboat Springs Community Center. It was the second year the annual dinner has been a pick-up-and-go format instead of the usual sit-down affair, a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A team of 250 volunteers served 25 turkeys and all the traditional fixings to the community.

Bill Wellington scoops mashed potatoes into meals being given away by Routt County United Way for Thanksgiving.

Routt County United Way Executive Director Kate Nowak collects donations and waves cars through as they give away 500 meals for Thanksgiving. "We have homemade food that has come from all over the community. Over 25 turkeys, 22 green bean casseroles, all volunteers inside putting together the dishes, running the kitchen, running the food out. It's just been a terrific day," she said.

Cars lined up to get meals on Thanksgiving. Routt County United Way Executive Director Kate Nowak said she had hoped to have the dinner back inside this year, but the logistics would have been difficult. "I'm not going to be on mask duty," she said. "We'll just do drive-thru one more year."

Meals sit in bags waiting to be distributed. Routt County United Way Executive Director Kate Nowak said they will be able to feed 500 people for Thanksgiving.

Rye and Rhoda Pilmer are adding cranberries to each of the meals, which already include turkey, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole.

Thomas Bruen is back in Steamboat visiting his parents, so he decided to help out making food. This is just one the the 25 turkeys it took to feed 500 people.

Jake Johnson is brining the green bean casserole, which he said is looking extra sloppy, in a good way.

Meals consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberries. The meal also included rolls and a slice of pie.

Britney Clarke, right, closes up meals after Rye and Rhoda Pilmer come through with the last side.

Steamboat Springs City Council Member Dakotah McGinlay and Shamus Vruen got handed the dishwashing job because everyone else was already in a strong rhythm. "You could say we volunteered," McGinlay said.

