PHOTOS: Routt County Triangular | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: Routt County Triangular

News | January 29, 2020

Shelby Reardon

Members of the Steamboat Springs wrestling team react to freshman Cole Muhme's third-round pin during a dual against Soroco on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Steamboat Springs High School.
Shelby Reardon
Steamboat Springs senior Spencer Mader takes down Hayden sophomore Dylan Zimmerman during a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Steamboat Springs High School.
Shelby Reardon
Steamboat Springs senior John Slowey and Hunter Planansky met during a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Steamboat Springs High School.
Shelby Reardon
Hayden senior Garrett Salazar grimaces while battling Steamboat junior Cole Moon during a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Steamboat Springs High School.
Shelby Reardon
Hayden sophomore Dylan Zimmerman throws Soroco senior Zack Clyncke during a dual at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Shelby Reardon
Soroco junior Kody Logan pinned Hayden freshman Jake Lindley during a dual at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Shelby Reardon
Hayden freshman Kodi Ingols gains control of Steamboat Springs freshman Cole Muhme during a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Steamboat Springs High School.
Shelby Reardon
Hayden senior Hunter Planansky lifts Steamboat Springs senior John Slowey during a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Steamboat Springs High School.
Shelby Reardon
Hayden freshman Cody Hawn tries to pin Steamboat Ivan Reynolds during a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Steamboat Springs High School.
Shelby Reardon

