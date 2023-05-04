 PHOTOS: Routt County residents fill courthouse lawn for National Day of Prayer | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Routt County residents fill courthouse lawn for National Day of Prayer

John F. Russell
  

Ted Brooks shares his message with the crowd on the front lawn of the Routt County Courthouse as part of the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 4, 2023. The National Day of Prayer is an annual day designated by the United States Congress and held on the first Thursday of May, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation."
Johin F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Marcia Lee joins a large group of people who came out for the National Day of Prayer, which was held on the Routt County Courthouse lawn Thursday, May 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs’ National Day of Prayer took place on the Routt County Courthouse lawn Thursday, May 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kat Taylor prays with the crowd on the front lawn of the Routt County Courthouse as part of the National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kael Leigh holds her son, Kjell during the National Day of Prayer event, which was held on the Routt County Courthouse lawn, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

