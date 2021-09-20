 PHOTOS: Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials

Shelby Reardon
  

Sis encourages a cow to get moving in another direction. Juan Reyes and Sis, a border collie, compete in the Routt County Cattlemen's Classic on Sunday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Foxy, a border collie, was tasked with moving cattle through various obstacles at Brent Romick Arena during the Routt County Cattlemen's Classic on Sunday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jeff Meyers of Hayden competes with his dog Tate in the nursery class for dogs under 2 years old. Meyers is the event co-chair, alongside his wife, Erika Murphy, of the Routt County Cattlemen's Classic.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bob Wagner commands Zig, a border collie, to move cattle through obstacles at Brent Romick Arena as part of the Routt County Cattlemen's Classic on Sunday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fox and handler Jed Rowland compete in the open class at the Routt County Cattlemen's Classic on Sunday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Juan Reyes and dog Sis compete in the Routt County Cattlemen's Classic on Sunday.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A cow questions Foxy's authority during the open class competition at the Routt County Cattlemen's Classic Cattledog Trials. Foxy and handler Jed Rowland earned a blazing fast time compared to most other competitors.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

