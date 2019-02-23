PHOTOS: Routt and Moffat County wrestlers at the CHSAA State Championships Leah VannFebruary 23, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Leah VannFebruary 23, 2019DENVER — Ten Routt County and four Moffat County wrestlers traveled to Denver to compete in the CHSAA State Championships on Thursday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pepsi Center.Hayden High School junior Hunter Planansky gets the blood wiped off on his forehead following his state semifinal match on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by Leah Vann)Soroco High School senior Jesse Amrein wrestles in the state quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by Leah Vann)Moffat County High School junior Daniel Caddy wrestles Eagle Valley senior Ryder Bossow in the consolation semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by Leah Vann)Hayden freshman Dylan Zimmerman accepts his third-place award at the podium of the CHSAA State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by Leah Vann)Soroco senior Jesse Amrein, left, and Hayden senior Hunter Hatcher, right, sit and talk about their matches after Friday’s wrestling quarterfinal at the CHSAA State Championships. Both were in the 195-pound weight class. (Photo by Leah Vann)Mark Zimmerman lifts his son, Hayden freshman Dylan Zimmerman, after his victory in the CHSAA State Championship consolation final. Dylan took third. (Photo by Leah Vann)Moffat County junior Daniel Caddy takes fourth overall in the state tournament. (Photo by Leah Vann) Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: NewsA big step for tiny homes: Routt County Planning Commission approves Milner projectLift ticket price hits record high at Steamboat ResortMan suspected of stealing a Steamboat bus arrested in UtahTom Ross: Pine Grove Road before it was paved
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.