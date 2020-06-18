Photos: Residents use art in call for social justice | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Residents use art in call for social justice

John F. Russell
  

Ethan Sword, soon to be 5, leaves a message of love on the sidewalks outside of the Routt County Courthouse during Wednesday evening’s Steamboat Community Chalk Art Festival. Participants created works of art along the sidewalks hoping to bring attention to racial injustice in the United States and calling for change.
John F. Russell
Jade Adams uses spray chalk to leave her mark and a message calling for a change to racial injustice in the United States during Wednesday evening’s Steamboat Community Chalk Art Festival.
One participant at Wednesday evening’s Steamboat Community Chalk Art Festival leaves behind a message of love and unity.
Geoff Wells uses chalk to create a work of art on the sidewalk in front of the Routt County Courthouse during Wednesday evening’s Steamboat Community Chalk Art Festival.
Colter Hexum, front, and Crawford Pierce use stencils to create messages they hope will lead to the end of racial injustice in the U.S. as part of Wednesday evening’s Steamboat Community Chalk Art Festival.
Steamboat Springs resident Linda Danter uses chalk to brighten the sidewalks around the Routt County Courthouse on Wednesday evening during the Steamboat Community Chalk Art Festival. The organizers of the event asked residents to peacefully post messages of protection and love for black, indigenous and people of color.
