 Photos: Rainbow Family joins hands, prays for peace at gathering | SteamboatToday.com
The gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light held Monday, July 4, 2022 in Adams Park was a colorful event as thousands came out to a large meadow off of U.S. Forest Service Road 1144 to take part in a "Prayer for Peace".
John F. Russell/ Steamboat Pilot & Today
Abraham Levin and his daughter Ahviyah share a moment as they celebrate Monday, July 4, 2022 in Adams Park at the 50th gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light. Thousands were on hand for a silent prayer circle that ended with a children’s parade and a celebration.
John F. Russell/ Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cars, trucks, buses and vans fill a parking lot on Monday, July 4, 2022 as the Rainbow Family of Living Light holds its annual gathering in Adams Park. The event, which is slated to run until July 7, has drawn 10,000 people, according to a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson.
John F. Russell/ Steamboat Pilot & Today
Those who attended the 2022 Rainbow Gathering walk in silence as they make their way along a path to a large meadow where they joined hands and formed a large circle to pray for peace.
John F. Russell/ Steamboat Pilot & Today
Those who attended the Rainbow Gathering on Monday, July 4, 2022, gather around the trunk of a large Aspen tree that was placed in the middle of a large meadow just off of U.S. Forest Service Trail 1144 in Adams Park.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A man raises his arms Monday, July 4, 2022, as he takes part in the “Prayer for Peace” at the gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light. Those that attended the event joined hands and formed a large circle in the “main meadow” just off of U.S. Forest Service Trail 1144 in Adams Park.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Rainbow Family member enjoys a cigarette as he sits alongside Routt County Road 80 near U.S. Forest Service Trail 1144 on Monday, July 4, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Family members who went by their Rainbow names, from left, Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse and Nathan check out “Tiny Camp” as they make their way to the “main” meadow for the “Prayer for Peace” and the celebration that followed. The “Tiny Camp” display was set up along U.S. Forest Service Trail #1144 in Adams Park in northern Routt County.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A bike leans up against a marker for U.S. Forest Service Trail #1144 in Adams Park on Monday, July 4, 2022. The sign below was intended to warn those attending the 2022 Rainbow Family gathering that they could be ticketed for parking in an area across the street.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Items rest on logs near the U.S. Forest Service Trail 1144.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A footprint remains along a path between a camp and the “main meadow” where the “Prayer for Peace” was held Monday, July 4, 2022. Many of the members of the Rainbow Family prefer to go bare foot.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A shelter set up in a parking lot just past the main gate welcomes Rainbow Family members Monday, July 4. 2022. The Gathering drew thousands to Adams Park in northern Routt County.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer tickets vehicles Monday, July 4, 2022, that were parked in a no parking area near where the Rainbow Family of Living Light was holding its annual gathering.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
