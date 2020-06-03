Photos: Protesting racial injustice, paying tribute to George Floyd | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Protesting racial injustice, paying tribute to George Floyd

Caroline Wilson holds a sign at a protest on the front lawn of the Routt County Courthouse on Wednesday. The protest, among others across the country, was sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd died while being restrained by a police officer who pinned Floyd face down on the ground, in handcuffs, for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. Floyd is the latest in a string of racially charged deaths.
John F. Russell
Jenna Meier-Bilbo uses a bull horn to lead a chant at the protest.
John F. Russell
Katie Conold and her daughter Charley Rose Conold hold signs at the protest.
John F. Russell
Hanna Partee holds a sign while Gracie rides on her mom’s shoulders during the protest against racial injustice on the front lawn.
John F. Russell
Silvia Vallesteros holds a sign Wednesday during the protest.
John F. Russell
Protesters laid down on the lawn of the Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs on Wednesday for 8 minutes and 46 seconds with their hands behind their backs to bring attention to the lives lost by police brutality and to honor George Floyd, a black man who died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, sparking a national cry for an end to racial injustice. Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder for Floyd’s death. Three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
John F. Russell
Lt. Joseph Boyle and undersheriff Doug Scherar, with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, stand at Wednesday’s peaceful protest at the Routt County Courthouse. Scherar said they were there to show solidarity.
John F. Russell

