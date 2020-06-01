Photos: Protesters gather on courthouse lawn to bring attention to racial injustice | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Protesters gather on courthouse lawn to bring attention to racial injustice

John F. Russell
  

Kendra Ruth holds a sign during a protest Monday afternoon on the front lawn of the Routt County Courthouse in Steamboat Springs. The group of about 40 people gathered in response to racial injustice and police brutality following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died while being restrained by a white police officer who pinned him face down, in handcuffs, on the ground with his knee.
John F. Russell
Stuart Lynn holds a sign during a protest Monday afternoon on the front lawn of the Routt County Courthouse in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell
Austin Hanks takes part in a protest on the Routt County Courthouse lawn in downtown Steamboat Springs on Monday.
John F. Russell
A demonstrator holds flowers in the air Monday during a protest on the front lawn of the Routt County Courthouse lawn in Steamboat Springs in response to racial injustice and police brutality following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.
John F. Russell
Timothy Carter uses a megaphone during a protest Monday afternoon on the front lawn of the Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell
Mac Gregory holds a sign during a protest Monday afternoon on the front lawn of the Routt County Courthouse in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell
Danielle Berkobien brought 18-month-old Josie and 4-year-old Lennox while protesting on the Routt County Courthouse lawn in downtown Steamboat Springs on Monday.
John F. Russell

