PHOTOS: Pro Alpine ski jumping qualifications

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the sun warming the snow, a handful of skiers competed in the Pro Alpine Ski Jumping qualifications at Howelsen Hill on Saturday. Cheered on by a crowd, the jumpers wore hard boots and were strapped onto downhill skis.

Marsh Gooding beams after landing an 84-meter jump during the Pro Alpine Ski Jumping qualifications at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Brian Lithgow flies over the knoll of the HS127 during the Pro Alpine Ski Jumping qualifications at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 8.

At 60 years old, Tim Magill was the oldest competitor in the Pro Alpine Ski Jumping qualifications at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Steamboat Springs native Marsh Gooding soared the farthest during the Pro Alpine Ski Jumping qualifications at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Steamboat Springs resident Pat Arnone gets a few high fives after landing a jump at the Pro Alpine Ski Jumping qualifications at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The crowd at the base of the HS127 enjoyed warm weather while watching the Pro Alpine Ski Jumping qualifications at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 8.

