PHOTOS: Powwow performances highlight Ute dancers, culture in Steamboat Springs
On Thursday members of the Ute Tribe from the Uintah and Ouray Reservation returned to Steamboat Springs to perform a series of powwow dance performances.
The group, which has been coming since 2017, held a public performance at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Steamboat Springs Community Center. The dancers also returned to perform at assemblies at Sleeping Giant School and Strawberry Park Elementary School as part of an event hosted by the Tread of Pioneers Museum.
The dancers will open the Governor’s Luncheon at the Colorado Creative Industries Summit at the Yampa River Botanic Park on Thursday. Candice Bannister, executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum, said her hopes are to rekindle the tradition of having the dancers return to Steamboat each year, something that was interrupted by COVID-19.
“Our hope this year was that we would be able to return to the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium, where they can seat several hundred people and have a stage and great sound,” Bannister said. “However, due to COVID and due to their theater schedule, it was not available.”
She said the only indoor space she could get with any seating capacity was the Community Center, which caps out at about 200 people.
“Our hope for next year, and for future years, would be to get back to the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium and to do the two performance there in the evening, as well as the schools, and that way, we continue to serve more students and more public.”
