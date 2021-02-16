 PHOTOS: Powder play and work day | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Powder play and work day

News |

John F. Russell
  

Drivers were greeted by snowy, winter conditions Tuesday morning as a winter storm passed through the area bringing much-needed snow. (Photo by John F. Russell)
John Lopez found time to work and to play Tuesday morning in Steamboat Springs. Lopez got up early to enjoy several inches of new snow at Steamboat Resort. However, on his way home from skiing, he decided to stop and shovel out the cluster box of mailboxes at the top of Burgess Creek Road. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Tench Coxe heads home Tuesday morning after enjoying the new snow that fell at Steamboat Resort overnight. The snow continued through most of the day. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Fresh snow brought skiers and riders to the slopes of Steamboat Resort on Tuesday morning. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Skiers head up the Thunderhead lift Tuesday morning. (Photo by John F. Russell)
A shuttle bus makes its way through a packed Meadows Parking Lot on Tuesday morning in Steamboat Springs. A winter storm brought several inches of snow to the area and brought out skiers looking for fresh snow. (Photo by John F. Russell)
People line up in the longer, socially-distanced line outside the gondola building at Steamboat Resort on Tuesday morning hoping to get a ride up the mountains to enjoy some fresh powder. At 5 a.m., the resort was reporting 5 inches at midmountain and 7 inches at the summit. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Crews wearing safety harnesses and using shovels clear the snow off the top of The Steamboat Grand on Tuesday morning. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Snow sits on the limbs of trees standing along the Yampa River west of Steamboat Springs on Tuesday morning. (Photo by John F. Russell)
A fresh layer of snow covers the roof of the More Barn and the slopes of Steamboat Resort, which can be seen in the background, Tuesday morning. (Photo by John F. Russell)

 

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

