Photos: Postseason powder day

John F. Russell
  

A robin sits in a snow-covered tree after a spring storm blanketed Steamboat Springs with several inches of snow on Tuesday April 12, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Gabe Selko cleans the snow off his car on Maple Street after a spring storm brought several inches of snow to the area, Tuesday April 12, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today
Brad White shovels the snow from in front of Brooklynn's Pizzeria at 57 10th St. in downtown Steamboat Springs, Tuesday April 12, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Connor Pfister walks in downtown Steamboat Springs Tuesday morning after a spring storm moved through the area leaving behind several inches of snow, Tuesday April 12, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A stop sign is caked in snow in downtown Steamboat Springs after a spring storm moved through the area, Tuesday April 12, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Brock Webster and his dog, Ziti, walk down an icy Maple Street in Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, April 12.2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

