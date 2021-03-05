 PHOTOS: Postponed Soda Pop Slalom is better late than never | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Postponed Soda Pop Slalom is better late than never

John F. Russell
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This year’s Soda Pop Slalom, which features budding local skiers making their way down Howelsen Hill Ski Area, was held Friday after being postponed from the annual Winter Carnival in February. It was a much different looking event, with limited spectators, but the participants seemed to still have fun.

Bennett Walker puts on his game face while waiting for this turn in the 2021 Soda Pop Slalom, held Friday at Howelsen Hill. The Soda Pop Slalom is traditionally held during the annual Winter Carnival in February, but had to be pushed back this year due to COVID-19. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Adam Alspach picked up his son Walker while watching the action at the 2021 Soda Pop Slalom at Howelsen Hill. Walker was there to watch his older brother, Jay, compete in a race. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Will Cheesebro, paying homage to the American flag, stands with his daughter Mackenzie before she took to the course in the 2021 Soda Pop Slalom. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Kate Walker adjusts her goggles as she watches the action at this year's Soda Pop Slalom at the base of Howelsen Hill. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Mia and Jamie Stone watch as their daughter, Amalia, makes her way down the race course Friday afternoon during this year's Soda Pop Slalom. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Seven-year-old Amalia Stone takes a seat while waiting for her turn, along with her brother Jasper, at this year's Soda Pop Slalom event at Howelsen Hill. (Photo by John F. Russell)

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

