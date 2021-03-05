PHOTOS: Postponed Soda Pop Slalom is better late than never
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This year’s Soda Pop Slalom, which features budding local skiers making their way down Howelsen Hill Ski Area, was held Friday after being postponed from the annual Winter Carnival in February. It was a much different looking event, with limited spectators, but the participants seemed to still have fun.
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Routt County offers 1st mass vaccination clinic
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Maryliz Gail sighed in relief for the first time in nearly a year Friday morning.