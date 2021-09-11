PHOTOS: Poignant remembrances in Steamboat 20 years after 9/11 terrorist attacks
Tears were shed, solemn expressions were exchanged and heads hung low as Steamboat Springs marked its 20th year of remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks and how that fateful day has forever left its impact on the community.
More than a dozen people gathered Saturday afternoon at the small amphitheater inside Yampa River Botanic Park for a remembrance event that has become a Steamboat tradition.
A “living memorial” paying tribute to the events of 9/11 exists in the parking lot between Steamboat Springs Middle School and Strawberry Park Elementary. The memorial consists of two tall trees meant to represent the World Trade Center towers, which stand on either side of the schools’ flagpole, and are surrounded by park benches. The pavement below is said to have been formed to resemble the Pentagon. The memorial was developed by Steamboat students in 2002 as a way to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks and those who continue to serve America. There’s no dedication plaque at the site, but a special ceremony was held at the site in 2002 that included 9/11 first responders who were brought to Steamboat. In 2002, more than 50 local individuals, businesses and organizations donated lodging, meals and other amenities to help bring 75 firefighters, police and their families to Steamboat, offering a slight reprieve from the horrors they encountered.
—Bryce Martin/Steamboat Pilot & Today
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
