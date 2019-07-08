PHOTOS: Performers shine under the big top in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Monday, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus arrived in Steamboat Springs, setting up the big top for four performances that include contortionists, trapeze artists, spinning wheels, sword balancing, canine reviews, unicycles, the Russian swing and Leo the clown.

The circus has become a summer tradition in Steamboat as it travels across the country for 32 weeks, visiting more than 200 towns in 17 different states.

The circus hosted two performances on Monday and will close out it’s Steamboat stop with two more Tuesday before packing up and heading down the road for another town and more performances.

Contortionist Georgia Cainan performs at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus in Steamboat Springs Monday afternoon.

Trapeze artist Simone Key performs at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus in Steamboat Springs Monday afternoon.

Trey Key performs with Delilah at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus in Steamboat Springs Monday afternoon.

Performers thrilled the audience at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus in Steamboat Springs Monday afternoon.

