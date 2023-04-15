 PHOTOS: Peeps Show at the Library shows off sweet skills and candy creativity | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Peeps Show at the Library shows off sweet skills and candy creativity

Shelby Reardon
  

Munchkin peeps watch on as Dorothy, Glinda and Toto react to the Wicked Peep of the West getting crushed. The diorama was one of nearly 100 submitted as part of the 2023 Peeps Show at the Bud Werner Memorial Library. Each was designed with a book in min
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Keira, 5, and LIz Homuth vote for the Peeple’s Choice in each category at the 2023 Peeps Show at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Magical Peaps Tour featured a lot of spring colors as part of the 2023 Peeps Show at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Little Merpeep diorama is bright a colorful and includes a camoe from villain Ursula as part of the 2023 Peeps Show at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Rapunzel diorama featured a long-haired maiden bunny as part of the 2023 Peeps Show at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Llama Llama diorama had many little details inlcuding chairs, a fire and a kayak, at the 2023 Peeps Show at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Peeptanic diorama shows bunnies being rescued on boats as part of the 2023 Peeps Show at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
An Escape from Count Peepula diroama was one of the largest submitted as part of the 2023 Peeps Show at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Estelle Garrett, 11, shows Brittney Wilburn her Peeps in Wonderland diorama she submitted to the 2023 Peeps Show at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

