 PHOTOS: Opening day 2022 at Howelsen Hill | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Opening day 2022 at Howelsen Hill

Shelby Reardon
  

Dave Solzberg gives Otis Solzberg, 5, a boost down a small slope towards mom, Megan Friedel, who was waiting at the bottom during opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Douglas Fallis helps Madison Fallis, 6, up a small incline ahead of boarding the magic carpet lift at opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jodie Fallis cheers on Douglas and Madison Fallis at opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Face was one of two trails open at opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Families and Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes skied The Face at opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Emma Russell practices her telemark landing at opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The tubing hill is taking shape as seen during opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club ski jumpers were at work at opening day at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

