Photos: Oil Painters of America capture Steamboat scenes

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com
Artists with Oil Painters of America paint scenes from the owners’ barn at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. From Tuesday, May 31, through Sunday, June 5, artists and collectors are gathering in Steamboat for the Oil Painters of America’s National Convention and Exhibition.
Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club/Courtesy photo
In addition to hosting events and contests throughout the week and weekend, the Steamboat Art Museum opened Oil Painters of America’s 31st National Exhibition of Traditional Oils on Friday, June 3. Returning to Steamboat after four years, the exhibition presents over 230 paintings by some of the finest oil painters in North America. This exhibit at the art museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday through Aug. 27. Admission is free.
Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club/Courtesy photo
An artist with the Oil Painters of America captures a scene at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club/Courtesy photo
Oil Painters of America is one of the nation’s leading art organizations with a membership of over 3,500 artists, according to the group. For more, go to OilPaintersOfAmerica.com.
Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club/Courtesy photo
A group of artists with Oil Painters of America work outdoors on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club.
Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club/Courtesy photo

