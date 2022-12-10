 PHOTOS: Oak Creek Holly Festival | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Oak Creek Holly Festival

Shelby Reardon
  

Logan Brenegan, 2 months, meets Santa at Bonfiglio Drug as part of the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Addison Hedberg, 18 months, was not happy to meet Santa at Bonfiglio Drug as part of the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Noah Moncibais, 5, talks with the grinch at the Colorado Bar as part of the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Santa gifts Clover Mahosky, 6, a candycane at Bonfiglio Drug as part of the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Chris and Jessica Hedberg were delighted as they recorded their 18-month-old triplets meeting Santa at Bonfiglio Drug as part of the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Axel Hedberg, 18 months, meets Santa at Bonfiglio Drug as part of the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bentley O’Brien, 12, meets the grinch at the Colorado Bar as part of the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Easton Hedberg, 18 months, is gifted a candycane from Santa at Bonfiglio Drug as part of the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A tree lighting and fireworks concluded the Oak Creek Holly Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

