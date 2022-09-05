 Photos: Oak Creek ‘gets Routt-y’ at Labor Day celebration | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Oak Creek ‘gets Routt-y’ at Labor Day celebration

The Labor Day festivities date back more than a century to the area's mining roots

A member of the Oak Creek Fire Protection District hands out candy during Oak Creek's Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Youngsters reach for candy during Oak Creek’s Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Retired South Routt teacher Andy Johnson was honored during Oak Creek’s Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Oak Creek’s Labor Day parade featured several show-winning cars on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Graduates from the 1982 Class at South Routt High School wave to the crowd during Oak Creek’s Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Oak Creek Fire Protection District showed off various pieces of firefighting equipment during Oak Creek’s Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Youngsters reach for candy during Oak Creek’s Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Paradegoers vie for a piece of candy thrown from a volunteer with the Historical Society of Oak Creek and Phippsburg during Oak Creek’s Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
This good pup kept watch over paradegoers as the Oak Creek Fire Protection District closed out Oak Creek’s Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
This historical photo from one of the first Labor Day parades in Oak Creek. The Historical Society of Oak Creek and Phippsburg points out the “Lookout for cars” sign near the railroad tracks in the center of town.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
After the parade, everyone flocked to Drecker Park for concessions benefiting the South Routt High School Junior class and pie sales supporting the Historical Society of Oak Creek and Phippsburg on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.

