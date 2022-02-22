 Photos: Northwest Colorado from above | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Northwest Colorado from above

Dylan Anderson
  

Eariler this month, Ecoflight and Friends of the Yampa flew across Northwest Colorado in a small plane with a mounted camera and took these photos hoping to educate and advocate for the river.

The White River winds west out of the Flat Tops Mountains, seen here from a camera mounted on an Ecoflight plane touring Northwest Colorado with Friends of the Yampa on Feb. 4.
EcoFlight/Courtesy
The Yampa River carves through the landscape of Dinosaur National Monument, seen here from a camera mounted on an Ecoflight plane touring Northwest Colorado with Friends of the Yampa on Feb. 4.
EcoFlight/Courtesy
The Yampa River in western Moffat County is shown during an Ecoflight tour of Northwest Colorado with Friends of the Yampa on Feb. 4.
EcoFlight/Courtesy
The Flat Tops Mountains are shown here from a camera mounted on an Ecoflight plane touring Northwest Colorado with Friends of the Yampa on Feb. 4.
EcoFlight/Courtesy
Sable Point, a cliff in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area, seen here from a camera mounted on an Ecoflight plane touring Northwest Colorado with Friends of the Yampa on Feb. 4.
EcoFlight/Courtesy
Trappers Lake, also known as "Cradle of Wilderness," lies entirely within the Flat Tops Wilderness area, as seen here from a camera mounted on an Ecoflight plane touring Northwest Colorado with Friends of the Yampa on Feb. 4.
EcoFlight/Courtesy
Stillwater Reservoir is a popular summer trailhead to access the Flat Tops Wilderness area, shown here during an Ecoflight tour of Northwest Colorado with Friends of the Yampa on Feb. 4.
EcoFlight/Courtesy
The Flat Tops Mountains, seen here from a camera mounted on an Ecoflight plane touring Northwest Colorado with Friends of the Yampa on Feb. 4.
EcoFlight/Courtesy
Xcel Energy's Hayden Station, seen here from a camera mounted on an Ecoflight plane touring Northwest Colorado with Friends of the Yampa on Feb. 4. The two generators are scheduled to close by the end of 2028.
EcoFlight/Courtesy

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.

