 Photos: Night Extravaganza, Donkey Jump, Shovel Races and more from Steamboat’s Winter Carnival | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Night Extravaganza, Donkey Jump, Shovel Races and more from Steamboat’s Winter Carnival

News News |

John F. Russell and Dylan Anderson
Fireworks light up the night sky above Howelsen Hill in downtown Steamboat Springs Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 as the Night Extravaganza took center stage.
John F., Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fireworks light up the night sky above Howelsen Hill in downtown Steamboat Springs Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 as the Night Extravaganza took center stage.
John F., Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lights stream down Howelsen Hill Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 as the Winter Carnival's Night Extravaganza took center stage in downtown Steamboat Springs. This year’s event included an appearance by the Lighted Man as well as plenty of fireworks.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
The Lighted Man makes his way down Howelsen Hill during The Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamnboat PIlot & Today.
Riders and skiers need to be well coordinated for a winning run, sometimes even down to the shades, at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Riders often give their skier a pull, boosting speed near the finish of the Street Slalom event at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Donkey Jump Engineering Team digs into the snow on Lincoln avenue to bury the jump into the snow before covering it for one of the most popular events at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dogs are neck and neck shortly after the start of the dog dash, where household pets get the thrill sled dogs live for, at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
For a few, the dog dash turned into a team effort at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cooper Churchley, 10, puts on a show for the thousands lining Lincoln Avenue to start off the Donkey Jump event at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Donkey Jump competition on Sunday saw competitors, who are children, flying as far as 40 feet while hundreds flanked Lincoln Avenue at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A casual ski grab while sailing over the Donkey Jump at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Donkey Jump competition on Sunday saw competitors, who are children, flying as far as 40 feet while hundreds flanked Lincoln Avenue at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A dog, still pent up with energy after the Dog Dash, escaped its owner and sped down the center of Lincoln Avenue, interrupting street events temporarily. A rancher quickly lassoed the pup, and the festivities continued at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Donkey Jump competition on Sunday saw competitors, who are children, flying as far as 40 feet while hundreds flanked Lincoln Avenue at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Catching air of the Donkey Jump at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Catching air of the Donkey Jump at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Marketing Director Rory Clow drifts out behind the speeding horse as part of the Shovel Races at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
While most events are reserved for children under 14, adults can compete in the Shovel RacesThe Donkey Jump competition on Sunday saw competitors, who are children, flying as far as 40 feet while hundreds flanked Lincoln Avenue at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs High School Ski Band led off the Diamond Hitch Parade at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Mountain School might have had a record long diamond hitch with six full hitches of skiers towed by a sleigh and team of horses, flanked with dancing penguins at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Students from Yampa Valley Arts Academy preformed as part of Diamond Hitch Parade on Sunday, Feb 13, at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs Rugby Club closes out the Diamond Hitch Parade, making their way up and then back down Lincoln Avenue at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Galleries
See more