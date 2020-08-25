Photos: New year, new rules as children return to class for 2020-21 school year | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: New year, new rules as children return to class for 2020-21 school year

John F. Russell
  

Carmen Rastello’s family joined her on the walk to Soda Creek Elementary School for the first day of school Tuesday. Her dad Nick Rastello pushed her 14-month-old sister Raquel in a stroller as Carmen held mom Juanita Rastello’s hand along the route.
John F. Russell
Kindergartner Leila Zarlengo holds onto Bella as her teacher Deirdre Mewborn takes her temperature Monday before heading into Soda Creek Elementary School for the first day of classes Tuesday.
John F. Russell
Hattie Hoppin hugs her mom on the first day of school at Soda Creek Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Hattie is going into the first grade.
John F. Russell
Makenna Thornhill heads to class on the first day of the 2020-21 school year at Soda Creek Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
John F. Russell
First-grade teacher Rebecca Nicholson welcomes students back to Soda Creek Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
John F. Russell
Kindergartner Carmen Rastello gets a hug from her mom Juanita before heading off to class at Soda Creek Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Despite a new protocol due to COVID-19, students, parents and teachers seemed excited to get back to school for the 2020-21 school year.
John F. Russell

