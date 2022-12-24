 PHOTOS: New gondola, learning center open at Steamboat Resort | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: New gondola, learning center open at Steamboat Resort

The seats inside the Wild Blue Gondola have a vintage vibe and debuted at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Confetti flies as Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. staff celebrate the opening of the Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The first leg of the Wild Blue Gondola debuted at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. It features 10 towers and 58 cars.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Billy Kidd draws a crowd during the opening of the Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. unwrapped the Wild Blue Gondola on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snowsports School students take a trip up one of the new magic carpets at Greenhorn Ranch Learning Center at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Snowsports School teacher gets her students prepared for their first time on skis during the first day at Greenhorn Ranch Learning Center at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rob Perlman, president and chief operating officer at Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. helped celebrate the opening of the Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Bear Uniuh,11, Clara Keller, 9, Hazel Keller, 6, Arthur Keller, 11 waited in line since a little before 8 a.m. to become the first guests at Steamboat Resort to ride the brand new Wild Blue Gondola on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Greenhorn Ranch Learning Center opened for lessons at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Doppelmayr provided a bell and buckle to help celebrate the opening of the Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lauren Edwards of Grayson, Georgia helps prepare for the opening of the Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The first leg of the Wild Blue Gondola debuted at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. It takes people on a four-minute ride to Greenhorn Ranch Learning Center, a massive terrain-based learning area designed to help beginners learn snow sports in a new way.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Alan Cox teaches one of the first classes at the Greenhorn Ranch Learning Center at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
