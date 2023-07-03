YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Monday at the C-Hole in Steamboat Springs

Justin Cady of Boulder throws his arms back as he surfs Charlie’s Hole on a bodyboard by the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs on Monday, July 3, 2023. Cody is in Steamboat visiting his grandparents for the Fourth of July.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Harry Kershaw of Boulder is engulfed by the wave as he takes a turn bodyboarding at Charlie’s Hole on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Naki George, right, and Aiden George, center, make room for Justin Cady to join them as the trio surfs the wave at Charlie’s Hole on the Yampa River on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A tuber flips after hitting the wave at Charlie’s Hole on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs on Monday, July 3, 2023.
RiverPhotos-sbt-070423-4
Harry Hershaw of Boulder makes room for a group of tubers to pass while surfing a bodyboard in the Yampa River on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
RiverPhotos-sbt-070423-8
Aiden George of Steamboat Springs smiles as he surfs Charlie’s Hole on the Yampa River by the Bud Werner Library on Monday, July 3, 2023.
RiverPhotos-sbt-070423-9
Body boarders, tubers and kayakers enjoy the Yampa River by the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
