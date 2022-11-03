 PHOTOS: Mod Vaude brings murder mystery and plenty of twists to stage | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Mod Vaude brings murder mystery and plenty of twists to stage

John F. Russell
  

Murder suspect Jetti Shin struts across the stage during a rehearsal for Mod Vaude's performance of Murder in the Windy City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Other suspects, from left, including Amy Curry, Mandy Quinones, Anthony Kondrk and Courtney Lynn stand in the background. Doors for the performance open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5, and then again on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 at 2535 Copper Ridge Drive.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Murder suspect Jeannie Sincic dances across the stage during a rehearsal for Mod Vaude’s performance of Murder in the Windy City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Other suspects, from left, including Amy Curry, Mandy Quinones, Anthony Kondrk and Courtney Lynn stand in the background.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Chad McGown plays the role of a detective during a rehearsal for Mod Vaude’s performance of Murder in the Windy City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. are slated to run Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5 at 2535 Copper Ridge Drive. There will also be performances Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Murder suspect Josh Stein struts across the stage during a rehearsal for Mod Vaude’s performance of Murder in the Windy City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Other suspects including Amy Curry, Mandy Quinones, Anthony Kondrk, Courtney Lynn, Jetti Shin, Sarah Collins, Marty St. Pierre, and Lauren Hughes stand in the background.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Murder suspect Lauren Hughes strut across the stage during a rehearsal for Mod Vaude’s performance of Murder in the Windy City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Other suspects including Anthony Kondrk, Courtney Lynn, Jetti Shin, Sarah Collins and Marty St. Pierre stand in the background.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

