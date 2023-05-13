 PHOTOS: Memorial procession honor Routt County Sheriff’s Detective | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Memorial procession honor Routt County Sheriff’s Detective

Shelby Reardon
  

Members of Oak Creek Fire Protection District stand with their hands over their chests as a memorial procession slowly moves down Lincoln Avenue on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in honor of Routt County Sheriff's Detective TJ Sisto, who died earlier this week.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A memorial procession in honor of Routt County Sheriff’s Detective TJ Sisto, who died earlier this week, brought officials from law enforcement agencies across the region to downtown Steamboat Springs Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fire Rescue apparatus lined Lincoln Avenue Saturday, May 13, 2023, as a memorial procession in honor of Routt County Sheriff’s Detective TJ Sisto, who died earlier this week, passed by.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

