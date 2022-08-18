 Photos: Market beef show steps into spotlight at Routt County Fair | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Market beef show steps into spotlight at Routt County Fair

John F. Russell
  

Tessa Booco, of Hayden, gives her market steer, Wilson, a little pep talk before going into the arena at the Routt County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Booco's steers Wilson and Wink both won their class in the 4-H/FFA Beef Show.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Peyton Baker gets a hug from a competitor after winning the grand champion banner for market steer at the Routt County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Olivia Rossi was all smiles Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, after winning reserve grand champion in the market beef contest at the Routt County Fair in Hayden.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cutter Gregory prepares to enter the arena Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, for the 4-H/FAA Beef Show at the Routt County Fair in Hayden.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Keith Fritts traveled from Hamilton near Craig to show his steer in the market class of the 4-H/FFA Beef Show on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Routt County Fair in Hayden.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Judge Jason Miller takes a moment away from judging cattle and competitors in the 4-H/FFA market beef contest to share a few words with future 4-H members who were there to see the show.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A large crowd of spectators watches as young 4-H and FFA members show their steers Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in the Beef Show at the Routt County Fair in Hayden.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

Agriculture
