Photos: MarchFourth Rocks the Boat

MarchFourth Marching Band plays the Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
During a three-day stint, MarchFourth had a performance in Boulder on Friday, March 18, 2022, and then played a free show at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, March 19, before performing again in Frisco on Sunday, March 20.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
With more than 20 musicians and performers in the group, MarchFourth plays a free concert on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Based out of Portland, Oregon, MarchFourth performs with a combination of musical and visual artists, including stiltwalkers, hooping and acrobatics. The free concert series will continue on Saturdays in March and April on the stage in Gondola Square, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

