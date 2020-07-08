Photos: Eagle making the most of her golden opportunity | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Eagle making the most of her golden opportunity

John F. Russell
  

A hood helps calm the golden eagle Alita as biologist Robert Murphy attaches a transmitter that will be used to study the eagle’s movements and other patterns.
John F. Russell
Mike Swaro, the assistant area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and intern Shane Talvacchil carry a golden eagle named Alita to a nearby picnic shelter where the shade will keep her cool as Murphy attaches a transmitter that will send information about the golden eagle’s movements to scientists.
John F. Russell
Murphy adjusts the straps that will hold a transmitter to a golden eagle. The cotton straps will last for about a year before the transmitter falls off the eagle.
John F. Russell
Murphy attaches a transmitter attached to the back of Alita, a golden eagle that was injured after colliding with a vehicle last August.
John F. Russell
Murphy takes blood samples that can be used in DNA tests that are important to studying the eagle.
John F. Russell
Tracy Bye, who owns and operates the Born Free Wildlife Rehabilitation, watches as Alita takes flight. Unfortunately, strong winds made it difficult for Alita to get off the ground. She was recaptured and released several hours later after winds had calmed in Loudy-Simpson Park.
John F. Russell
Strong winds made it difficult for Alita to safely get to a high spot. She landed in the sagebrush.
John F. Russell
Tracy Bye, who runs Born Free Wildlife Rehabilitation smiles as Alita, a golden eagle injured after colliding with a car last year near the Colorado-Wyoming border, takes flight in Loudy-Simpson Park.
John F. Russell

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

